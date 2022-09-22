Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth Gets Aggressive After Being Betrayed in Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 entered its third week after the eviction of Shani Salmon on Saturday and Abhiyashree on Sunday last week. After the elimination, all the contestants geared up for the captaincy task. A fierce fight ensued between Revanth and his team during the task. The third week’s captaincy task was quite interesting and unique.

Bigg Boss divided the contestants into two teams for the captaincy task. For this task, Revanth, Srihan, RJ Surya, Sudeepa, Vasanthi, Arohi, Keerthi, Neha and Arjun were asked to form a group of thieves by Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Adireddy, Chalaki, Baladitya, Raj, Marina, Rohit, Faima and Inaya were made a part of a group of cops.

As per the rules of the captaincy task, Revanth’s team had to hide toys from the police team. On the other hand, the opposite team had to find the toys. During the task, Neha betrayed Revanth’s team by collecting the toys and handing them over to the rival team. Following the same, Revanth lashed out at Neha for deceiving his team. In a fit of anger, he even called Neha ‘ Noddles’ and ‘Punugulu’.

Other members criticised Revanth for his demeaning words and rude behaviour towards Neha. This is not the first time Revanth has created a stir in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Earlier, he had differences with Arohi after the completion of a task. The verbal spat between the two turned ugly.

Revanth then requested Bigg Boss saying that he wanted to leave the house as he couldn’t tolerate the “unnecessary blame" and act in front of everyone, which compromises his reputation. However, Arohi, at night, apologized to Revanth. Later, Revanth picked up a fight with Adi.

Such back-to-back instances have encouraged other contestants to isolate Revanth. But Revanth’s fans are comparing him with Bigg Boss Season 2 winner Kaushal Manda. In season 2 of Bigg Boss Telugu, Manda was cornered by housemates, but he ended up winning the show. Fans are drawing comparisons between the two because they’re expecting the same fate for Revanth.

