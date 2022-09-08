Bigg Boss Telugu 6: These Contestants Are Nominated For Eviction In The First Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is proceeding at a brisk pace. Ever since its premiere, this season has been in the limelight for more reasons than one. The controversial reality show is currently making headlines because of its first nomination round for elimination.

In the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, contestants Baladitya, Revanth, Faima, Sri Satya, Chalaki Chanti, Abhinaya Sri, Inaya Sulthan and Arohi Rao were nominated for eviction. On the other hand, Neha Chowdary, Adi Reddy and Geetu Royal managed to save themselves from nomination. During the round, Bigg Boss introduced a condition for celebrity couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni. It was announced that Rohit and Marina will be treated as one contestant in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. If nominated for elimination, both of them will have to bid goodbye to the house.

The nomination task for Bigg Boss Telugu 6’s first elimination was conducted in an interesting manner. All the housemates were asked to stamp the name of the contestants they wanted to nominate on a piece of paper. The task did not end there. They also had to reveal the reason for nominating the contestant. They were then asked to flush off the paper.

With a total of 8 votes, Revanth emerged as the most disliked contestant among housemates. He was followed by Chanti with 5 votes. While Sri Satya received 4 votes, Faima got nominated by three contestants for elimination. Alongside Faima, Arohi also received 3 votes. However, she was later saved by housemates of the Class category, who received the special power of swapping one contestant from the nominations.

Post this round, Arohi tried to sort her equation with Rohit and Marina. She claimed that the couple had misunderstood her. Arohi also tried to explain to them that she never tried to body shame Marina.

