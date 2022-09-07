Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Viewers Accuse Makers of Cheating; Know Why

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is back on the screens to entertain telly audiences. The new season of the most popular show launched on September 4 with the grand premiere episode wherein host Nagarjuna Akkineni introduced the masses to the contestants of the new season.

This season’s lineup of contestants mostly includes TV celebs and social media influencers. However, earlier the makers announced that, unlike the previous seasons, season 6 will feature a commoner as a contestant(s) as well.

Reportedly, before launching the show, the makers announced that “there will be two commoners’ entry in the house this time" but when that didn’t happen, many started saying that “Bigg Boss cheated on them." Now, this matter has become a hot topic on social media as well.

Earlier, fans witnessed the OTT edition of the show, titled Bigg Boss Non-Stop, and now, within a few months of its conclusion, season 6 of the much-loved reality show is back to entertain with a bang. \

On the launch night, Nagarjuna introduced the 21 contestants that entered the house namely- Keerthi Keshav Bhat, Sudeepa Raparthi aka Pinky, Neha Chowdary, Chalaki Chanti, Sri Satya, Arjun Kalyan, Srihan, Geethu Royal, Abhinaya Shree, famed TV couple Marina Abraham-Rohit Sahni, Baladitya, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shaani Salmon, Inaya Sulthana, RJ Surya, Faima, Adi Reddy, Rajsekhar, Aarohi Rao, and Revanth.

