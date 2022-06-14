Bigg Boss Telugu 6: YouTuber Harsha Sai Reacts to Rumours of His Participation in Show

Famous YouTuber Harsha Sai is known to help people. Similar to Mr Beast, Harsha also brings fortune to those who expect it the least. In doing so, he has amassed around 1 crore subscribers over three languages – Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

Recently, there were rumours that Harsha Sai would appear in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The Season 6 logo launch led to this discussion about Harsha Sai.

While some fans said they wanted to see Harsha in the show, others said Harsha would never do such commercial shows. After the news went viral, Harsha responded and issued a clarification. He said, “There is no chance of me coming on Bigg Boss. What is important to me is that I have my freedom. I can be as I like and present myself as I like. Even my YouTube videos come out when I want them to. I don’t follow a routine to regularly release my videos. I do it when I feel like it." His fans are impressed with his statement.

There is a special reason for fans to be so impressed with the YouTuber not going on Bigg Boss. Usually, YouTubers make a lot of money from videos and entertaining people. But Harsha Sai belongs to a rich family who helps people with whatever he earns and has gotten from his family.

The internet sensation helps the poor in innovative and fun ways and posts videos about the same on his channel. This is the reason why people consider him a noble man and going on a commercial show like Bigg Boss, according to them, would mean lowering his standards just to earn some money and fame.

