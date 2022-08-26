Bigg Boss Telugu: Celebrity Couple Rohit Sahni And Marina Abraham To Enter The House?

Over the years, Bigg Boss Telugu has seen massive popularity among the masses despite being surrounded by a lot of controversies. Amid much anticipation, the sixth instalment of the controversial reality TV show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is all set to air on September 4 on Star Maa. The excitement about this season among fans has increased after the news of celebrity couple Rohit Sahni and Marina Abraham participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 started doing the rounds on social media.

For those who don’t know much about the couple, Marina kickstarted her career as an actress with the Telugu film Romance with Finance in 2016. However, she rose to prominence by essaying the character of Samantha Kalyani in the Zee Telugu show America Ammayi. She was also seen in popular TV series like Siri Siri Muvvalu and Prema. On the other hand, Rohit is known for his performance in the film Chiru Godavalu, as well as in shows like Amrutha Varshini and Abhilasha.

It remains to be seen how well this celebrity couple performs in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. Meanwhile, the list of other contestants is yet to be revealed. However, speculations are rife that Vishal Raj, Sudheer, Revanth Singer and Inaya Sultana, among others, will most probably be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

The makers of the highly-anticipated reality show dropped the promo for its upcoming season on August 19. So far, the video has garnered over 5 lakh views on YouTube. Hundreds of users also flocked to its comment section to express their excitement about Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Almost everyone is delighted with the fact that Nagarjuna is back as the host for the sixth edition of Bigg Boss Telugu. But some users also mentioned that someone new should be given the chance to host the reality show henceforth. Nagarjuna, himself, was contemplating the fact that his repeated appearance on the show could bore the audience. He revealed the same in one of his recent interviews. However, he was convinced by Star Maa to don the host’s hat for Bigg Boss Telugu, yet again.

