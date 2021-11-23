Bigg Boss Telugu: Choreographer Anee Master Evicted. Here's How Much She Earned

Choreographer and TV judge Anee Master has become the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 5, which is now heading towards its grand finale. Dance master Anne was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house on November 21. She got evicted in the eleventh week of the show, and now there are only eight contestants in the house. A total of 19 contestants had entered the Bigg Boss house, and now the top 8 housemates are battling it out to seal a spot in the top five.

According to media reports, Anee Master has earned a whopping amount of Rs 33 lakh for participating in the show and surviving for 11 weeks. She had reportedly signed a deal of Rs 3 lakh per week with the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. So, between September 5 and November 20, the total amount earned was Rs 33 lakh.

Anee is one of the most sought-after choreographers in the Telugu film industry. So far, she has choreographed over 25 songs after making her debut as a choreographer with Jyothi Lakshmi. Along with Sekhar Master and Priyamani, Anee has judged the popular dance series Dhee.

In Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Anne was one of the strong contestants who performed all the tasks with full dedication. However, she was evicted from the show this Sunday after she could not manage to get enough votes from the audience.

For the 12th week of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, except house captain Maanas, everyone has been nominated for elimination. The nominated housemates are Ravi, Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Kajal, Priyanka, Shanmukh, and Siri. One of the nominated housemates will exit the house this weekend.

Bigg Boss Telugu airs on Star Maa and the show has a fixed run-time of 100 days.

