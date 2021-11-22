Bigg Boss Telugu: Except Captain Maanas, All Housemates to be Nominated For Eviction

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which has a fixed 100-day run, has entered its 12th week with only 8 contestants. Eleven weeks ago, when the show began, 19 contestants had entered the Bigg Boss house. The top 8 housemates are now battling it out to fix their spot in the top five.

Today’s episode will show the nomination process for the 12th week that was held last night. According to media reports, of the remaining 8 contestants, everyone was nominated this week, except captain Maanas.

If the promo shared by Star Maa, the channel airing the show, is anything to go by, Monday’s episode will be full of heated arguments among contestants. In the promo, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to choose two nominations each by breaking a pot in front of them.

https://twitter.com/StarMaa /status/1462486223532924937?s=20

The promo shows that Sreerama Chandra nominates Kajal for “playing a selfish game" during the eviction free pass task. According to him, a pass should have been given to Anee Master. Replying to Sreerama, Kajal says that it was her strategy. Priyanka Singh and Siri nominate each other for backbiting, promo shows.

Barring house captain Maanas, everyone gets nominated for eviction eventually. The nominated housemates are Ravi, Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Kajal, Priyanka, Shanmukh, and Siri. One of the nominated housemates will exit the house this weekend and join the list of eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Sarayu, Uma, Lahari, Nataraj, Hamida, Swetha, Priya, Lobo, Vishwa, Jaswanth and Anne were eliminated after their nomination.

Last night, show host Nagarjuna announced that Anne was getting evicted from the show. VJ Sunny, Manas, and Kajal emerged as the best performers of the last week.

