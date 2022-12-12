Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ariyana Glory Looks Stunning In Green-Sequined Dress

Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ariyana Glory has been making our hearts flutter with her glamorous photoshoots and on-fleek style statements. The actress can be labelled as a social media buff, dropping snippets of her glammed-up avatars or entertaining fans with her hilarious Instagram reels. Recently, the 29-year-old made heads turn once again by sharing a slew of pictures on social media, announcing the arrival of the Tamil-language show, BB Jodi where former BB house participants will make their entry as a couple to perform various tasks and impress the audience.

Along with the snaps, Ariyana also penned a long caption that read “Become More Observant. Notice everything that surrounds you. The world is full of examples, ideas, words, wisdom, mistakes, and experiences. Pay attention to details and use them to your own benefit.

“BB Jodi Soon on Star Maa, Tq Bigg Boss for the new show, I think I should change my name to BB Ariyana, All I need is your support," the post added.

Ariyana looked all things gorgeous in the green-sequined cut-out, mini dress. The Bigg Boss fame, put a bold foot forward, opting for a one-shoulder attire, having a risque side-slit on the right. The actress unleashed party vibes, in the body-hugging avatar, sporting full-face makeup. With highlighted cheekbones, a shade of matte pink lipstick, and a dash of kajal, Ariyana dazzled in the outfit.

The actress rounded off her look with a pair of shiny, dangling earrings and open curls. She struck a bunch of appealing poses for the clicks, making us swoon over her. Instagram users were quick to huddle together in the comments to laud the actress on her impressive dressing style. “True beauty" commented one user. “Wow" noted another. Others dropped numerous red hearts and fire emojis.

Ariyana’s fashion seems to get better with each passing day. Here are some other snaps of the diva to lift up your spirits.

Talking about Ariyana, the actress has starred in films including, Srinivas Gavireddy’s Anubhavinchu Raja and Avakai Animutyam, helmed by Vardhan and Vinay Viveka. The Telugu star garnered critical acclaim after participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 where she emerged as the third runner-up. She was also a part of the Telugu short film - Naa Boyfriend Chala Manchodu.

