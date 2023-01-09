Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ashu Reddy’s Fans Call Her ‘Junior Samantha Ruth Prabhu’

South actress Ashu Reddy has gained a huge fan following, not only with her acting skills but also with her social media presence in a short span. The actress keeps treating her fans with adorable pictures and videos on social media. For a while now, her fans have been talking about her striking resemblance to Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A picture has surfaced on the internet that compares both. One side of the picture has Samantha’s Shaakuntalam look, and the other has Ashu in her desi avatar.

Some also opined that she looked 50% like Samantha and not entirely. Ashu is also referred to as Junior Samantha by her fans.

Ashu recently shared a few stunning photos from her recent vacation in Australia, and they are going viral all over the internet. The actress is dressed in a black and white co-ord set in the photos. She can be seen dressed in a sleeveless bralette, straight pants, and a green hat. She also posed for the camera, while wearing a neon green denim jacket.

The actress can be seen striking poses on a ship. In the photos, the former Bigg Boss contestant looked stunning. She accessorised her look with simple makeup, a red lip shade, and open hair. She completed her ensemble with a matching black shade.

Ashu is also a well-known social media influencer and television host. Her lip-syncing videos on social media platforms such as Dubsmash, Josh, and Instagram helped launch her career. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Chal Mohan Ranga in 2018. She rose to prominence in 2021 after appearing as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava, alongside Samantha, in the film Pushpa: The Rise. She was also a contestant in the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

