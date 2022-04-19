Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Bindu Madhavi Recalls Falling in Love During College Days And...

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, actor-model Bindu Madhavi shed some light on her personal life. She revealed that she fell in love with a young man during her college days but after completing her studies she went abroad for higher studies and the two had to break up due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, reports of Bigg Boss Tamil fame falling for a young hero from Kollywood has been going around on the internet. Rumour has it that the two have been in a relationship in the past as well. However, Harish Kalyan’s support for Bindu Madhav seems to have added fuel to the fire. With that, netizens are speculating if the two are really in a relationship.

However, some are arguing that this young hero is almost four years younger than Bindu. Many are saying that the actress’ family members did not approve of her marriage due to the age gap.

Speaking of Bindu Madhavi, she made her BB Telugu debut with the OTT edition. Before this, she was seen in the Tamil version of the reality show. After starting her acting career in Telugu cinema, Bindu gradually moved to Tamil cinema and delivered several successful films, including Kazhugu, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, and Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum, and Pasanga 2.

On the professional front, Bindu Madavi has an upcoming film titled Naga with actor Raiza Wilson. The mythology-based film, directed by Antony Charles, will revolve around the world of snakes. It is known that Bindu will be seen in a portion set in the backdrop of a village 1,500 years ago.

With Vijay Nelliz playing crucial supporting roles, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Hindi TV actor Rikin Saigal will be seen in the antagonist roles.

