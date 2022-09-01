Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 First Glimpse Released, Watch It Here

The sixth season of popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu, is going to premiere soon on Star Maa channel. The makers of the show recently shared a small promo video four days before its release. The teaser video gives a peek into the Big Boss house and introduces host Nagarjuna. The 45-second clip ends promising an entertaining season ahead.

The makers have also revealed the show’s release date through the video. It is now confirmed that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will premiere on September 4.

The video has been shared on the official page of Disney+Hotstar Telugu with the caption, “The most sensational Telugu show is back! Here is the first glimpse of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The craziest ride will begin with BB Live on Hotstar on September 4."

The promo has created a lot of buzz among the viewers. Within one day of its release, it has garnered over 6 lakh views on YouTube.

The new season has come up with a brand new twist this time. Unlike the previous seasons, the new one will feature the general public along with the celebs as housemates. This is going to make the show more interesting for the viewers to watch.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is once again back to host the sixth season of the popular reality show. He has been the host of the show since its third season. Fans just love his style and his stage presence.

