Bigg Boss Telugu: Siri Hanmanth Tells Nagarjuna 'I Have Strong Feelings for Shanmukh'

Days after Bigg Boss Telugu fans claimed that Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh Jaswanth shared a lip lock on the show, the actress has admitted to having “strong feelings" for the YouTuber. The chemistry between the two contestants has been grabbing many eyeballs. Siri and Shanmukh, who earlier gave an impression that they were ‘just being friends’, finally confessed that they both like each other, despite their individual relationships out of the show.

During the weekend episodes, host Nagarjuna tried to converse with the duo, who confessed to Nagarjuna, about getting emotionally attached to each other. “I know my past (about her fiance, who she is supposed to get married to). But, sir! I have started feeling strong emotions for Shanmukh. This never happened to me ever. I am not acting or even over-reacting. I am being myself and trying to keep my calm," Siri spoke out.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Shanmukh also confessed the same. Shanmukh has got the potential to be in the top three, even though he seems to be all over the place right now, owing to his complicated bond with Siri, while he already has a girlfriend outside the reality show. This is not being accepted by the audience, and hence he is losing his fandom too, gradually.

This comes after some social media users claimed that actors Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth had a lip lock in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Netizens made the claim after a video surfaced on social media.

In one of the episodes, there was a minor altercation between Siri and Shanmukh. No one could figure out the reasons behind the altercation between the Bigg Boss housemates. Siri, using her lipstick on a tissue paper wrote, “I hate you" and handed it to Shanmukh. The actor then asked what made her hate him. A few minutes later, the two contestants were seen deeply touched. Suddenly Siri pulled Shanmukh close and gave him a hug. With this video going viral, many netizens claimed that Siri and Shanmukh had a lip lock. Others, however, felt it was just a camera angle and it was just a normal hug with no kiss.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.