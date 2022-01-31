Bigg Boss Ultimate: 14 Contestants Enter Show. Here's Who They Are, What They Do

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first edition of the OTT version of BB Tamil, is now streaming exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. The show, which marks Kamal Haasan’s digital debut, premiered with pomp and splendour on Sunday, January 30. At least 14 contestants have entered the show, which will be live streaming 24×7 for 45 days on the streaming platform.

Bigg Boss Ultimate is reuniting some of the most popular and celebrated contestants of past seasons. It is providing a second opportunity to them to claim the coveted title and redeem themselves.

>Here’s brief information about all the contestants:-

>Niroop Nandakumar: Actor-model Niroop Nandakumar is a former Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant. He won several beauty contests.

>Vanitha Vijayakumar: Vanitha is an actor, producer and star chef. She is the winner of the cooking reality show, Cooku With Comali. She was a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

>Thamarai Selvi: Thamarai Selvi was the last eviction in the recently concluded Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. She is a stage drama artist.

>Maria Juliana: She rose to fame as an activist during the Jallikattu protests in 2017. She was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 and went on to become the most talked-about contestant of her season.

>Abhirami Venkatachalam: Actor and a Bharatanatyam maestro, Abhirami has appeared in films like NOTA and Nerkonda Paarvai. She participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

>Balaji Murugadoss: Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 contestants Balaji is the winner of the beauty pageant Mister India International 2019. He is a fitness model and entrepreneur.

>Thaadi Balaji: He is known for his comic roles in Tamil films and TV shows. He has also been a judge on Star Vijay’s Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. He was a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

>Anitha Sampath: Actor and YouTuber Anitha is also a social media influencer. She has worked in a few Tamil films. She was the contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4

>Suja Varunee: She has appeared in several films as a supporting actor. Besides, she is also a trained dancer and participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

>Suresh Chakravarthi: Suresh has directed and appeared in a few Tamil serials and films. He was also a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

>Shariq Hassan: The actor is the son of actor Riyaz Khan and actress Uma Riyaz Khan and grandson of actress Kamala Kamesh. He participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

>Snehan: Snehan is a Tamil poet, politician, lyricist, and actor. He also contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

>Abhinay Vaddi: He is the grandson of actress Gemini Ganesan and Savitri. He has appeared in the films Ramanujan and Chennai 600028 II. He participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

>Suruthi Periyasamy: Model and sportsperson Suruthi also participated in the recently concluded Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

