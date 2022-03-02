Bigg Boss Ultimate: Anitha Sampath Takes a Dig at Amir and Pavni

Tamil actor Simbu recently replaced Kamal Haasan as the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT only version of the controversial reality show in which the former contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil are participating. The show is also witnessing its own share of controversies like the past seasons on television. Contestants are often seen sharing their views on past seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil which often leads to controversies. Recently, news anchor Anitha Sampath, who participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, has stirred up a controversy by sharing her comments on Pavni and Amir.

Anitha said that Pavni and Amir did absolutely nothing in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Continuing her scathing remarks, she said that they did not deserve the second and third runner up positions in season 5. According to Anitha, in comparison to Pavni and Amir, Niroop was a more deserving contestant. Niroop was the fourth runner up in season 5. These strong remarks were enough to cause uproar against Anitha by Pavni’s fans.

While Pavni chose to maintain her silence on these remarks, Amir responded with a tweet. He wrote that without doing anything nobody can reach finals. Amir added that Pavni stood all alone and played the game.

In a major development to the show, KPY Sathish and Suresh Chakravarthy have made their entry to Bigg Boss Ultimate as the wild card contestants recently after Simbu started hosting the show. As of now, Abhinay Vaddi, Shariq Hassan and Suja Varunee have been eliminated from the show.

Last week, contestants Balaji Murugadoss and Vanitha Vijayakumar indulged in a fight. The fight erupted due to Balaji’s prank in which he deceived the contestants into taking the names of those who should be eliminated. When Balaji described it as a prank, it was not well received by Vanitha. Vanitha chose to walk out from the show on February 27. Vanitha had said to the housemates that she needs to take care of her mental health. Vanitha also felt uncomfortable after Kamal Haasan left the show.

