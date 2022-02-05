Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestant Snehan’s Wife Shares Instagram Post For Husband

Bigg Boss Ultimate, a spin-off show of the television version, now streams only on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The show is gaining high popularity and it has created a buzz. Fans are loving the show as it has all their favourite contestants from the past five seasons of Big Boss. The show has Snehan, Suja and Julie from season 1; Sharik and Dadi Balaji from season two as well as Abirami and Vanitha Vijayakumar from season 3.

Balaji Murugadoss, Anita and Suresh Chakraborty, who participated in season 4, are also part of this digital version. Four contestants— Tamara, Nirup, Surudi, and Abhinay—, who participated in the recently concluded season 5, are also part of the show.

The first runner-up of the second season of Big Boss Tamil, lyricist Snehan is now in the Bigg Boss Ultimate. He has been recently married to her long-time lover Kannika Ravi. Many people have the question that why did the lyricist join the show soon after his wedding. On the show, Snehan is seen talking a lot about his wife, which is very emotional and heart-touching.

Snehan’s wife Kannika has recently shared an emotional post on Instagram as she misses her husband. “I have become like Padayappa Ramya Krishnan and I am watching the show 24×7," she wrote in her message.

She said that she is watching the show 24×7 and she badly misses her husband. On the other hand, Snehan also mentions on the show that his wife must be watching the show all the time.

