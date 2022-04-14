Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestant Thamarai Selvi Meets Mother-in-law After the Show

Bigg Boss Ultimate contestant Thamarai Selvi met her mother-in-law after the conclusion of the show. Photos of Thamarai Selvi meeting her family after the completion of Bigg Boss Ultimate have gone viral on the internet.

Thamarai has shared the photo with her mother-in-law on Instagram. Fans of Thamarai from the show have left uplifting comments for Thamarai on her post. “Congratulations Ms Thamarai is so awesome" , commented someone while another wrote “Iron lady."

According to reports, Thamarai Selvi was paid Rs 80,000 a week to participate in the Bigg Boss Ultimate. She also finished the season in the Top 4.

Thamarai who is a stage drama artist had earlier participated in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 too.

For the unversed, Balaji Murugadoss won Bigg Boss Ultimate and took home a trophy and Rs 20 lakh prize money.

Niroop was the first runner-up while Ramya Pandian, who had entered the show as a wild card entry, finished as the second runner-up.

Bigg Boss Ultimate was launched on 30 January 2022 with Kamal Haasan as a host, but he left the show in the third week due to conflict with the schedule of his upcoming film Vikram. Simbu was brought in as the host from week 4 onwards.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Ultimate was expected to air for 8 weeks. It was later extended to 10 weeks.

Bigg Boss Ultimate was officially announced on January 16, 2022, by Star Vijay while the grand finale of the fifth season of Big Boss Tamil was still in progress. The show streamed 24×7 on Disney+Hostar.

Abhinay Vaddi, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Anitha Sampath, Ramya Pandian, Shariq Hassan, Suja Varunee, Suresh Chakravarthi, Thaadi Balaji, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Suruthi Periyasamy, Maria Juliana, Thamarai Selvi, Snehan, Sathish Kumar participated as contestants on Bigg Boss Ultimate.

