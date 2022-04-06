Bigg Boss Ultimate Enters Finale Week; Ex-housemates Return to The Show

Bigg Boss Ultimate is inching closer to its finale. The Simbu-hosted show has completed the 9th week and kept the audience engaged throughout. Now the show has entered its 10th and final week, keeping the anticipation level to its maximum.

Last week saw Suruthi leave the BB Ultimate house with a briefcase full of cash. That left room for an extra finalist. The reality show will now have six finalists competing for the title and the trophy. The six contestants are Niroop, Abirami, Ramya, Thamarai, Bajaji and Julie.

However, in the recent episodes, many ex-housemates returned as special guests for the finale week. One of them was Anitha. During the first several weeks of the show, Anitha and Niroop’s friendship was the most treasured connection among viewers.

Many pals became foes after joining the Bigg Boss house. Anitha and Niroop, on the other hand, were quite the opposite. They were observed in the house building a deep relationship with each other.

Fans of both were quite delighted to see them reunite after a long time. Many expressed their joy on social media.

Apart from Anitha, Thaadi Balaji will also be seen in the upcoming episodes. In season 2 of Bigg Boss Tamil, he entered the house with his ex-wife Nithya. The feuding pair had several controversial moments on the show, and at the end, they gave the idea that there is yet hope for reconciliation, which they even expressed to Kamal Hassan, the former host of the show.

However, following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 2, Nithya and Balaji gave separate interviews blaming each other for numerous troubles, and they have since remained estranged.

Nithya went live on Instagram lately and had their daughter speak out against him. She also said that she had proof against Balaji and that she would leak them if he damaged her reputation. She added that if she gets a chance to enter the BB house, she will.

Internet users are trolling Nithya, accusing her of attempting to get a wild card entry into Bigg Boss Ultimate, as well as strongly criticising her for including her daughter in all of this.

Meanwhile, the show is set to have its grand finale on April 9. The show’s former host Kamal Hassan is also expected to appear as a guest during the finale.

