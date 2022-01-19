Bigg Boss Ultimate: List of Probable Contestants Ahead of Show's Premiere on Jan 30

Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to host Bigg Boss Ultimate after wrapping the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 with a grand finale on January 16. Bigg Boss Ultimate is the first edition of the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil and it will mark Kamal’s digital debut. The upcoming show will allow the viewers to watch all the activities of housemates 24*7, starting January 30 on Disney+Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Ultimate will have a run time of 45 days and there will be 13 contestants, including some of the most popular and celebrated contestants of past seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil. Ahead of the show’s premiere, fans are predicting the probable contestants for the OTT version.

Vanitha Vijaykumar, Bharani, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Julianna are among the list of probable contestants of Bigg Boss Ultimate

Actor Vanitha Vijayakumar was the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. After being requested by fans, she was brought back to the show even after her eviction. She was a participant in Bigg Boss Tamil 5. During the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 on Sunday, Kamal Haasan had confirmed that she will be a contestant in Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Actor Bharani was a Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 contestant. He shocked everyone by eliminating himself after being targetted by fellow contestants. Makers received a huge backlash from the audience. He will likely be a contestant of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Model and actor Abhirami Venkatachalam had participated in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. She broke down many times during the show before getting evicted from the house as the seventh contestant of the season. She will likely be seen in Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Julianna, a staff nurse by profession who became famous for raising slogans during the Jallikattu protest in 2017, is also among the list of probable contestants of Bigg Boss Ultimate. She was a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil season 1.

