Bigg Boss Ultimate: Smoking Video of Abhirami Venkatachalam Goes Viral

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the spin-off digital version of Bigg Boss Tamil, started last week, and it is already drawing attention for controversial scenes. Bigg Boss Tamil 5, which aired on Vijay TV, was recently concluded. The controversial reality show has already created a huge fan base since its first season.

Raju Jeyamohan was the winner of recently concluded season. After the massive success of the fifth season the new avatar of the show is here. The digital version, Bigg Boss Ultimate, streams only on Disney+Hotstar and it is gaining popularity.

Several former Bigg Boss contestants like Vanita, Dadi Balaji, Julie, Abirami, Sinegan, Abhinay, Anita, Balaji Murugadoss, Surudi, Tamarai Selvi, Sharik, Suja Varuni, Nirup and Suresh Chakraborty among others are taking part in Bigg Boss Ultimate.

It is being claimed that the viewers will be able to see the unedited videos from the Bigg Boss house as the show is streaming on OTT platform. Now the fans are able to see what is happening inside the big boss house.

A recent video clip from the smoking room of the Bigg Boss house is now going viral on social media. The video shows Abhirami, Niroop, Sharik and Abhinay smoking inside the room.

As the video features actress Abhirami Venkatachalam, netizens are sharing the clip on social media criticising her. One user wrote, “Really nice to see girls smoking…been a fan of it always. #abhirami doing it in style."

The video is drawing mixed reactions while most of the comments are focused on Abhirami. Many are criticising Abhirami for smoking while a few are supporting her calling it as her ‘choice’.

