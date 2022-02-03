Bigg Boss Ultimate: This Contestant From Season 1 Could be First Wildcard Entrant

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of BB Tamil, is currently streaming 24*7 on DisneyPlusHotstar and slowly gaining popularity. The show airs 24 hours and fans can see the unfiltered version of their favourite contestants.

The idea of selecting the contestants is also new this time. The most popular contestants from the previous seasons have made it to the Ultimate version.

And now, reports say that Bigg Boss Ultimate is soon going to have a wild card entry. Rumour has it that it could be Oviya, who was there in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Everyone, especially the fans, is thrilled about Oviya Helen potentially joining the show. The Oviya fan army is the most excited and happy for the latest stint on the show. Let’s see what happens when she arrives.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the promo of the show was well received and praised by the fans. Dadi Balaji, Julie, Abirami, Vanitha, Nirup, Suresh Chakraborty, Snehan, Abhinay, Anita, Balaji Murugadoss, Surudi, Tamarai Selvi, Sharik, Suja Varuni, and 14 others are the main Bigg Boss contestants.

Besides, the show also marks the OTT debut of legendary actor Kamal Haasan as host.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.