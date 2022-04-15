Bigg Boss Ultimate's Abhirami Shares Photo With Co-Contestant Maria Juliana

Bigg Boss Ultimate contestant Abhirami Venkatachalam has shared a photo with her co-contestant from the show, Maria Juliana, on Instagram.

“This crazy one …. my energy booster in biggies house… love ya pattus," Abhirami captioned the photo.

The fans loved the photo of their favourite Bigg Boss Ultimate contestants together and they expressed their love for them in the comment section of the post.

“Stay strong gals. U both are the best. Wish you both all the best. Love from Singapore," a fan wrote. “You girls rocked. Well done both of you," read another comment.

“Most Harmless and Easy-going characters in BB Ultimate. Abi, you played with Humanity. Loved you in Ultimate," read another comment.

For the unversed, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Ultimate premiered on 10 April 2022. Balaji Murugadoss emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Ultimate and took home a trophy and Rs 20 lakh prize money. Niroop was declared the first runner-up, while Juliana and Abhirami secured fifth and sixth place respectively.

Juliana also participated as a contestant In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1. She rose to fame after her appearance in Jallikattu protests at the Marina beach in 2017. The video of her shouting slogans during the protest went viral on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp. Juliana also acted in the 2020 Tamil film Naan Sirithal.

Abhirami was earlier a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 too. She made her acting debut in Anand Shankar’s NOTA, which was released in 2018. She also featured in Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai. Abhirami will be next seen in films like Nerunji, Gajen, and August 27.

Bigg Boss Ultimate premiered on 30 January 2022. The show streamed 24×7 on Disney+Hostar. Abhinay Vaddi, Niroop Nandakumar, Anitha Sampath, Ramya Pandian, Shariq Hassan, Suja Varunee, Suresh Chakravarthi, Balaji Murugadoss, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Thaadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Suruthi Periyasamy, Maria Juliana, Thamarai Selvi, Snehan, Sathish Kumar featured on Bigg Boss Ultimate as participants.

