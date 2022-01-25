Bigg Boss: When Salman Khan Called Deepika Padukone 'Deepika Ranveer Singh Padukone'; See Her Reaction

Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan. While she has been giving interviews to media houses, the actress is expected to make a few appearances on television shows as well. One of which will be Bigg Boss 15. The actress will make her first appearance on the show since Bigg Boss 13.

Colors took to Instagram and confirmed her appearance with a post. “Aapka weekend hoga khaas kyunki Bigg Boss ka grand finale hone wala hai Salman Khan aur Deepika Padukone ke saath (Your weekend will be special for Bigg Boss 15 finale will feature Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan). Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10.30 PM only on #Colors," the post read.

Along with the post, the channel brought back memories of Deepika’s last appearance. In the clip, Salman introduced Deepika as Deepika Ranveer Singh Padukone. The actress made a funny face, leaving Salman in splits. Deepika married Ranveer in November 2018. However, the actress opted to not change her name post her wedding.

Last time, Deepika was joined by her Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. This time, it is likely that Deepika will be joined by her Gehraiyaan co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film revolves around modern-day relationships and the idea of infidelity. As the trailer revealed, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya’s characters will be seen entangled in a complicated love triangle. The film has already created a buzz for its bold scenes and good music. Speaking with News18, Siddhant said, “It has been two years since we started working on this film. I remember the first time I met Shakun Batra at Karan’s (Johar) place. When he narrated the script, I was blown away. I said yes right there."

