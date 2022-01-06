Bigg Boss15: 'Would Upset me If I Found You've Boyfriend Outside,' Karan Kundrra to Tejasswi Prakash

The 15th season of Bigg Boss is going through a lot of twists and turns, with contestants standing at a stage where they have to fight really hard to get to the finale. The top two contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. While the two sometimes appear madly in love, they also fight and even talk about breaking up.

In the latest episode, Karan and Tejasswi argued fiercely and then made up by hugging. Tejasswi is seen whining about not winning the task for the Ticket to Finale, while Karan is seen consoling her. Karan told Tejasswi, “My love for you is only increasing as the days pass by."

Once this exchange is over, Karan tells Tejaswi, “I am disappointed that you called me a coward for Prateek, who is my biggest rival in the show." Tejasswi, on the other hand, tells Karan, “I care about everyone’s feelings in the house. When I was crying, you distanced yourself and did not come to me."

To this, Karan gets emotional and says that just because he does not shed tears, does not mean he is devoid of emotions. Tejasswi is also seen saying that she is tired of everything. Then Karan asks whether she is tired of making mistakes or supporting Nishant and Prateek. In response, Tejasswi tells him to behave better when she cries in front of him.

The fight, however, ends on a cute and teasing note. When Tejasswi tries to get up and leave, Karan hugs her and calms her down. He also teasingly tells her that he’d be very upset if he finds that she has a boyfriend outside. To this, Tejasswi snaps at him playfully and they make up for the day.

