Bigg Bosss 15: Salman Khan Yells at Shamita Shetty for Arguing With Him, Says 'What the...'

On the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, host Salman Khan lashed out at Shamita Shetty as she rants about her efforts during the Ticket To Finale task. The ‘Dabangg’ actor gets angry with the contestants for their callous behaviour and cancelling another Ticket To Finale task. He says: “You all have done the PhD in cancellation of tasks."

Shamita says: “You are questioning me and my efforts. You can see how I am performing. Salman replies: “Shamita did I tell you that you are not doing anything."

But she continues to make her point. Salman gets agitated and says: “What the f*** yaar Shamita?" Shamita gets up and leaves immediately.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra, who is appearing as a special guest, has some fun banter with the housemates. He applauds Rakhi for her game and says: “You are the only one who can entertain the world."

On Friday’s episode, Salman Khan shouted at Abhijit for yawning while he was on stage and interacting with housemates. Salman said, “Bichukale! Neend aa rahi hgai aapko? Jao so jao, jaao. Jao bistar pe so jao (Are you feeling sleepy Bichukale? Go and sleep, go. Go to the bed and sleep)." When Abhijit apologised to Salman, the host added, “Ye sab mere saath nahi chalega so jao. Neend aa rahi hai na (All this won’t work with me, go and sleep. Weren’t you sleepy?)."

