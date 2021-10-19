BiggBoss Telugu: Lobo Back in Game; Who Will be Audience's Next Target?

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is currently underway, and the show recently completed six weeks. However, unlike previous seasons, the TRPs, this year, have remained low and that has led to the makers of Bigg Boss trying their level best to increase the ratings. With an increased number of contestants, the show is a bit unfocused in the recent episodes.

Two people were eliminated this week to create some excitement in the house. While Lobo was sent to the secret room, Shweta was sent home permanently. This leaves only 13 people in the house. Meanwhile, Lobo seems to be uncomfortable in the house and wants to go home.

Six of the 19 people have already been eliminated. And it seems that the audience has set its eyes on Siri, Ani, Priyanka, Priya and Jashwant for the next elimination. Everyone is looking forward to watching Lobo’s game and how he handles himself.

According to reports, if Lobo gets into the nomination, he will have to face the risk of elimination. A few housemates, who seem to be strong in the house, also need to perform tasks consistently. It’s already six weeks since the show started and it looks like the game will get more interesting in the coming week.

Shweta is said to have been eliminated because of anchor Ravi, who enjoyed popularity outside the house. Apart from being strong in tasks, having a huge fan base is also equally important for the show if we go by the last few seasons.

