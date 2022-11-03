'Biggest Achievement': Janhvi Kapoor's Banter With Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most widely watched comedy shows on Sony Entertainment Television. Comedian Kapil Sharma takes viewers on a laughter fest with his quirks and excellent comic timing every time. Popular Bollywood celebrities have been gracing TKSS for their movie promotions, engaging in a fun banter with Kapil and interacting with the audience present there.

The latest episode of the fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be airing this weekend. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will attend the comedy show along with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, to promote their forthcoming film Mili. Among the many things the actress revealed during the program, one of them was how she always wanted to visit The Kapil Sharma Show.

While talking with Kapil, Janhvi spilled the beans on how she was planning to visit the show for a long time but the Covid-19 pandemic ruined her plans. Now, after being finally able to come to the popular comedy show she feels it to be her “biggest achievement."

“The biggest achievement seems to be that today I have finally come on The Kapil Sharma Show. Today it seems that maybe I have come one step closer to becoming a star after appearing on this show," the Dhadak actress disclosed.

For those unaware, Kapil is currently gearing up for the release of his film Zwigato where he will be essaying the role of a food delivery agent. When Kapil asked Janhvi whether the actress had decided to grace the show only because Kapil has bagged a serious character in Zwigato, Janhvi had an honest and witty reply.

She said, “Sir you only weren’t giving me a date. When ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ was about to release at that time there was a lockdown going on so I couldn’t make it. For every film before its release, the first promotional outfit that I used to decide and select was for The Kapil Sharma Show, but that never happened."

Janhvi, who had worn a silver-sequined saree at the show also shared that the outfit she was wearing was for TKSS itself. “The sari that I’m wearing today was decided a month ago and I got the opportunity to wear it today," she added.

Kapil Sharma has dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures of Janhvi Kapoor at his show, having a blast with the crew. He has also urged viewers to stay tuned for the upcoming episode. “Janhvi Kapoor in the house" he captioned the post, adding the hashtag of Mili. Check the picture here:

Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi, the actress is all set to star in director Mathukutty Xavier’s survival thriller film Mili, produced exclusively by Janhvi’s father, producer Boney Kapoor. The film revolves around a woman trapped inside a freezer, fighting against all odds in a bid to survive. Mili which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen, by Mathukutty himself. Mili is slated to hit the theatres on November 4 this year.

