Bigg Boss 16 recently concluded its finale episode, with MC Stan lifting the trophy. Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up in the show. His journey in the house was extremely impressive and challenging. Shiv remained in the headlines from the beginning till the show’s end, be it because of his fight with Archana Gautam or for his ‘mandali’ (Shiv, Sajid Khan, Stan, Abdul Rozik, Nimrit Ahliuwalia). He faced many allegations in the house. But the Bigg Boss Marathi winner was always appreciated for his game and the courage he displayed. Shiv met Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss finale afterparty. He said in a recent interview that his meeting with Salman was a matter of pride. Shiv said that ‘Bhaijaan’ met his parents and talked to them in Marathi, which made him proud. He has termed it as his biggest achievement. Shiv even shared a picture of himself with Salman from the after-party on his social media.

Shiv further said that Salman, at the after-party, made him sit beside him. Guiding the actor, he told him about some Marathi projects. He further said that Salman gave him some tips for the future. Shiv also added that he felt like he was on cloud nine when Salman was sitting beside and talking to him.

Reacting to the post, many of his celebrity friends appreciated his journey. Shiv was liked by many for playing the game with his heart and mind and was often praised by Bigg Boss for choosing his friendship with Mandali over the petty issues that he faced in the house.

MC Stan, who lifted the winner’s trophy recently, was tagged as an “undeserving winner" of Bigg Boss 16. Ever since he was declared the winner, fans of other contestants have been claiming that Stan should not have won. Even co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig talked about how he expected either Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be the eventual winner.

After the surprise evictions, MC Stan was announced as one of the top five finalists that included Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

