'Biggest Snub' Say Angry RRR Fans After Oscars Doesn't Shortlist Film For VFX, Original Score

RRR song Naatu Naatu is shortlisted in the best song category at Oscars 2023 but that's the only recognition it has received at the Academy Awards so far.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 14:29 IST

Mumbai, India

RRR was shortlisted in the Best Song Category at the Oscars 2023.
RRR was shortlisted in the Best Song Category at the Oscars 2023.

Although RRR fans were thrilled that the film’s song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the best song category for Oscars 2023, fans were disappointed that the film did not make the cut for visual effects and sound and original score. Several fans, Indian and international, took to Twitter to express their heartbreak over the snub.

One of the many users who expressed their disappointment over the snub was Variety’s, Clayton Davis. In his opinion piece and taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Visual Effects #Oscars Snubs: ‘The heart shatters for Everything Everywhere All at Once and RRR not being included since they presented some of the most inventive effects of the year. The branch has to do better in the future."

“To me the biggest snubs are EEAAO for makeup and hairstyling and RRR for vfx," added another. “These Oscar shortlist snubs are just…rough. Amsterdam and Blonde over X and EEAAO in Makeup?? No Batman in Score? No RRR and EEAAO in VFX?!?!" a third fan tweeted.

RRR was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars but was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories. “We’re grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audience worldwide," the makers said in a statement while submission.

first published: December 22, 2022, 14:29 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 14:29 IST
