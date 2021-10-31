Home » News » Movies » Bijlee Bijlee: Shweta Tiwari Cheers For Daughter Palak Tiwari's Music Video With Harrdy Sandhu

Shweta Tiwari could be seen cheering for her daughter Palak Tiwari's new music video.
Actress Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to cheer for her daughter Palak Tiwari's first music video titled Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: October 31, 2021, 09:34 IST

Actress Shweta Tiwari adores her daughter Palak Tiwari. The television actress has often spoken about how Palak has been a strong support system for her and has even called her daughter her best friend. Hence, it is natural that the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress is Palak’s biggest cheerleader in her professional career. On Sunday, Palak’s first music video Bijlee Bijlee was released online. Palak stars in the video with popular singer Harrdy Sandhu. Shweta took to Instagram to cheer for her daughter’s achievement.

Shweta shared a glimpse of the music video on Instagram, where Palak can be seen in a superhero avatar. She captioned the video, “SONG IS OUT NOW."

Meanwhile, Palak also shared the teaser of the song on Instagram. She urged fans to make Reels and perform the song in their own style.

She has also been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the video.

Bijlee Bijlee is Harrdy Sandhu collaboration with BPraak and Jaani after their hit Kya Baat Ay. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film has been produced by Vivek Oberoi and also stars the actor. Shweta, on the other hand, was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

first published: October 31, 2021, 09:34 IST