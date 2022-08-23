Biju Menon's Oru Thekkan Thallu Case to Hit Theatres on Onam

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, starring Biju Menon, is all set for an Onam release. Helmed by debutant director Sreejith N, the upcoming Malayalam film will open in theatres on September 8. With Padmapriya playing the female lead, the film also features Roshan Mathew and Nimisha Sajayan in key roles.

The film stars Biju Menon and Padmapriya in the roles of husband and wife — Amminipillai and Rukmini. Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is also the first release of Biju Menon after he recently won the national award for best actor.

The film has been produced by Mukesh R under the banner of E4 Entertainment. The Biju Menon-starrer is penned by writer and journalist Rajesh Pinnadan. The screenplay of the project is based on the original story of GR Indugopan’s short story Ammini Pillai Vettu Case.

Madhu Neelakandan is the lead cinematographer. The editing department has been handled by Manoj Kannoth. The film features music by Justin Varghese.

The rest of the film’s team includes Roshan Chittoor as executive producer, Open Book Productions worked as line producer, Shafi Chemmad as the production controller. Dilip Nath, Ronax Xavier, and Sameera Saneesh are the faces behind the Art, makeup, and costume design of the film respectively.

Stills of the upcoming project are by Anish Aloysius, Sunil Karyatukkara is the chief associate director, Pranav Mohan is the production executive, while, A.S. Dinesh is the PRO for the film.

Biju Menon greeted his fans last with Paka (2021). Directed by Vysakh and produced by Gokulam Gopalan, the film was also headlined by Mammootty and Dileep.

On the professional front, the actor has back-to-back releases this year. After Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, he will appear in Ottakomban, Thankam, Veettachan, and Baby Sitter.

