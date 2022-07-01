Home » News » Movies » Bill Gates On Meeting Mahesh Babu and Namrata: ‘Great Minds Eat Alike’

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar cross paths with Bill Gates.
Bill Gates was just as delighted to bump into Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar in a restaurant in New York and it was great meeting them

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: July 01, 2022, 19:39 IST

It was a few days back that Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, who are currently in New York, bumped into Bill Gates at a restaurant. The actors had shared their excitement on meeting who they called one of the greatest visionaries. But, it’s not just Mahesh Babu and Namrata who were elated- Bill Gates too shared the same feeling.

The Microsoft co-founder also took to his social media to share how he felt after meeting the actors. Responding to Mahesh Babu’s post, he wrote, “Being in New York is always fun - you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata." See the tweet here:

That’s not all, he even took to his Instagram story to express his feelings. Sharing Mahesh Babu’s post, once again, he wrote, “Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata." Here’s a screengrab of his story:

Bill Gates shares Mahesh Babu’s story on his social media

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had posted his and wife Namrata Shirodkar’s picture with the business tycoon and wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

Mahesh and Namrata are holidaying in the US with their family. Mahesh has earlier shared a picture with Namrata and wrote, “Summer nights… city lights! #LifeInNYC." On the other hand, Namrata shared a picture with the couple’s daughter and wrote, “New York state of mind! #lifeinnyc." Namrata had also enjoyed a broadway show.

On his professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He will next be seen in SSMB28, where he will share the screen with Pooja Hegde. The film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and will mark Mahesh and his third collaboration.

