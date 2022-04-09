Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS Bags Seven Nominations, Misses Top Social Artist Nod

The nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2022 is out and it has made BTS fans happy and sad at the same time. The K-Pop boy band has bagged seven nods this year, including Top Selling Song award and Top Song Sales Artist. However, they missed out a nod for Top Social Artist award, a category in which they had been winning since 2017.

This is the first time that BTS won 7 nods at the Billboard Music Awards. Last year in 2021, they had bagged 4 nods for the awards, and eventually ended up winning all of these. The first category they have been nominated for is the Top Duo/Group category. This is their fourth consecutive nomination in the category and they had won it in 2019 and 2021, a. BTS will compete with themselves in the Top Selling Song award category where both Butter and Permission to Dance are up. They also have a nomination in the Top Song Sales Artist.

They’ve also bagged spots in two new categories that have been introduced this year- Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.) and Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.) Their seventh nomination is for the Top Rock Song award for the song My Universe, a song for which BTS collaborated with Coldplay.

It is a great news that the septet has gotten seven nods. However, fans are disappointed that BTS did not bag a spot in the Top Social Artist category. The Bangtan Boys were the winners of this category since 2017, and has consecutively won the award for five years. Fans had expected at least a nomination for the five times winner, if not a win.

The Billboard Music Awards or BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15. This year, The Weeknd has received the highest number of nods- under 17 categories, while Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 nods. Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo have 13 nominations each, and Drake has 11 nominations.

