Bimbisara Review: The Kalyan Ram-Starrer is an Intriguing Time Travel and Visual Treat

Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara has hit the theatres and the first few reviews from Twitter users hint at an intriguing historical drama with some brilliant elements of time travel. The Mallidi Vassisht directorial also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, and others. Let’s talk a deep dive into what the film is all about.

What’s it about?

Bimbisara (Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) is the emperor of Trigartala empire. The cruel ruler goes to any length to achieve what he wants. He has a twin brother Devadatta (Kalyan Ram), who is the total opposite of Bimbisara. After a scuffle between the brothers, Bimbisara comes across Mayadarpini (a Magical mirror), and as he touches it without releasing its powers, Bimbisara time travels to the current time, 2022. The rest of the story is about how he adjusts to the current world and gets his redemption.

Filmmaker Mallidi Vassisht wrote the story of his directorial debut after taking inspiration from comic books like Chandamama and Balamitra. Not only did writing a story, but Vassisht also succeeded in executing the screenplay the right way. Notably, he succeeded in engaging the audience from the beginning to the end of the film. Especially the characterisation of Kalyan Ram, that’s just remarkable.

Music and Other Departments?

MM Keeravani, who provided the background score for the film, gave life to this movie with his re-recording. However, the songs could have been better. After Vassisht, the special mention can go to Chota K Naidu for cinematography, which was adequate.

It would have been better if more attention was paid to the graphics work. Editing by Tammi Raju is fine.

Performances by Actors

Bimbisara features a host of artists playing interesting roles. Speaking of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, he has shown a new kind of fantasy role, something not done before in his acting career. His performance in the scenes where he realises the mistakes he made as a king in the past during his time in the modern-day period is impressive.

On the other hand, both female protagonists- Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon — didn’t leave much of an impression that needs to be talked about.

Highlights

Story, Screenplay

First half

MM Keeravani’s re-recording

Chota Ke Naidu’s camera work

Drawbacks

No strong female character

Zero impact by other characters

Final Word: An intriguing time travel visual thriller.

Rating: 3/5

