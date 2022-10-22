Bimbisara To Kantara, South Films That Touched Break-even Point In First Week

The past few months have been a dud for the Hindi film industry. However, South films from various states have performed well at the box office and made their mark among the audience across the nation. August 2022 saw the release of three prominent South films - Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara, Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam and Nikhil Siddharth’s Karthikeya 2. The next month saw the release of Rishab Shetty’s film “Kantara" on September 30. While Karthikeya 2 achieved its break-even within 3 days, Kantara did it in just 2 days of its theatrical run.

Rishab Shetty is now popular across the nation due to his performance in Kantara. The movie was reportedly inspired by an actual conflict that the director faced in his hometown, Keradi, Karnataka, in the 1990s. Their folk art Kolam was brought to us in such a beautiful manner that movie-goers loved the depiction of the tribal culture and the spiritualism portrayed. Rishab also shot this film in his hometown which gave it a realistic feeling.

Nikhil chooses his scripts very carefully and this time, he brought to the audience his mythological thriller – Karthikeya 2. Directed by Chandu Mondeti, the sequel to Karthikeya, the film grossed Rs 15 crores in three days and made about Rs 13 crores during the pre-release business which helped the movie break even within 3 days.

Both Bimbisara and Sita Ramam were released on the same day and the two films reached the break-even point in the first week of their release. While Bimbisara reached the break-even mark in 3 days, Sita Ramam did it in 5 days.

Overall, this year saw a lot of South films shining bright at the box office. Some of them were TJ Tillu, Major and Vikram apart from the movies mentioned. Recently released Ponniyin Selvan was also praised immensely by the audience and critics for its apt representation of the Chola Kingdom.

