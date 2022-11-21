Binu Pappu And Shine Tom Chacko’s Bharatha Circus To Release On This Date

After the stupendous success of Thallumaala, Binu Pappu and Shine Tom Chacko joined forces for a political satire film, titled Bharatha Circus. Recently, the makers announced the release date of the upcoming film. The Sohan Seenulal directorial is all set to hit the theatres on December 9. Sharing the update on Instagram, Shine Tom Chacko wrote, “From December 9th."

Originally, the project was titled The Name, but the makers later renamed it Bharatha Circus. The Malayalam film’s script is written by Muhad Vembayam. Besides Shine Tom Chacko and Binu Pappu, it also stars MA Nishad, Saritha Kukku, Sunil Sukhada, Jaffer Idukki, Aaradhya Ann, Megha Thomas, and Divya Nair, among others, in key roles.

A couple of days ago, Saregama Malayalam released the teaser of Bharatha Circus on YouTube. The teaser opens with an aerial shot of a police van driving a criminal. As the teaser proceeds, it gradually introduces various characters, including a politician who attempts to stifle the facts of a case. The teaser was quick to pique the audience’s interest in the Sohan Seenulal directorial.

Upon watching the teaser, one user remarked, “All the best to M A Nishad and colleagues." Another wrote, “The movie seems to be good. provoking curiosity Let it be SOAR HIGH! It will undoubtedly be another smash for Sohan Seenulal."

In a media interaction, Saritha Kukku, who plays a police officer in Bharatha Circus, said, “The movie is a political satire with some investigative elements. Therefore, Bharatha Circus can also be described as a drama thriller." Saritha Kukku added, “I can without a doubt say that the film will be a completely distinct experience for the audience both in terms of its execution style and characterization."

