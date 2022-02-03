Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to Give Relationship Goals on The Kapil Sharma Show's Valentine Special

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have always been major relationship and fashion goals for us. The dynamic duo has long been a fan favourite, making headlines for all the right reasons. And it appears that the lovebirds haven’t missed an opportunity to make us swoon – especially with Valentine’s Day just around the corner!

A source revealed, “Bipasha and Karan will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show’s Valentine special. The chemistry between the power couple has always been through the roof, and this episode is more proof of just how well they complement each other. The audience is definitely in for a fun treat with the two of them gracing the show!"

Bipasha and Karan were seen dressed to the nines for the special episode. The glamourous superstar, Bipasha was dressed in a white and black printed dress coupled with a cape by Ak-ok. She completed her look with boots and long earrings. Karan Singh Grover was seen as woke as ever in baggy pants, a white shirt and a blue jacket by I Love Pero.

When Bipasha and Karan married in 2016, the joy on her face was palpable. She had been in a public, nearly ten-year relationship with John Abraham, which ended in divorce. So when Karan entered her life, she was hesitant to enter into a relationship. Karan, too, was saddled with the baggage of two failed marriages. Some things, on the other hand, are just meant to be. They met while filming Alone and continued to meet after the shoot was completed. While they indulged in PDA during their dating period, they never really confirmed anything before getting married. After dating each other for a while, they tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple recently shared screen space in Vikram Bhatt’s Dangerous.

On the professional front, Karan Singh Grover was most recently seen in Qubool Hai 2.0, while Bipasha Basu made fans nostalgic with her commercial with Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

