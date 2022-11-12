Breaking! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Welcome A Baby Girl

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed a baby girl! Bipasha’s team confirmed the news of the couple’s first baby’s birth with News18.com on Saturday. While we are waiting for more details to emerge, the couple is bound to be happy for they had revealed they wanted a daughter.

Speaking with Bombay Times in August, Bipasha revealed that she and Karan are praying that they have a baby girl. They were already addressing the baby as ‘she.’

“From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

“Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation," she added.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the news that their little one is on the way on August 16. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha surprised fans by unveiling her baby bump and revealed their family of two is now set to become a family of three. “A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote and thanked all her fans and well-wishers for unconditional love and prayers.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy had made headlines in 2018. However, Bipasha refuted the reports through a tweet at the time.

