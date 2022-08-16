Bipasha Basu Announces Pregnancy; Hubby Karan Singh Grover Kisses Her Baby Bump in Bold Pics

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her fans. She also dropped a couple of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. In the first click, Karan can be seen embracing Bipasha’s baby bump. In another picture, the actor can be seen going down on his knees to kiss the baby bump.

“A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee (sic)," the caption read.

The Raaz actress further thanked her fans for showering unconditional love on them. “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby," she added.

Several of Bipasha and Karan’s colleagues from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple via the comment section. While Rubina Dilaik wrote, “just happy for you two", Bigg Bogg 15 fame shared, “Omggggggggggg im so so happy for youuuu." Shreya Ghoshal also sent wishes to the couple.

The rumours of Bipasha’s pregnancy also made headlines in 2018. It all started after the actress was snapped with a bag that seemed to be hiding her tummy. However, back then, Bipasha refuted all such reports and Tweeted, “Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating."

“Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation again Guys I am not pregnant. Kinda getting irritating Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it," she added. The rumours resurfaced in 2020 too.

