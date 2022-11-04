Bipasha Basu Bares Her Growing Baby Bump in Daring Strapless Gown; Pic Goes Viral

Bipasha Basu is currently in one of the best phases of her life. The actress took all her fans by a pleasant surprise after she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Since then, she has been giving us a glimpse of her pregnancy journey and it is evident that she is enjoying every bit of it. The Raaz actress who is very vocal about her thoughts on body positivity has yet again proved how committed she is towards the ideology. On Friday, the actress treated her fans to a daring picture from her latest photoshoot, flaunting her baby bump, and the pic is going viral on social media.

In the pictures posted by the Dhoom actress, we see Bipasha decked up in a sexy strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress looked gorgeous as always, as she flaunted her baby bump. With her luscious strands open in the air, the actress flashed her long legs while smilingly posing for the lens. She accessorised her look with matching hoop earrings and wore subtle make-up.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Love yourself at all times ❤️Love the body you live in ❤️ #mamatobe #mypregnancyjourney #loveyourself #staybodypositive #healthiswealth #embraceyourself."

Soon after the picture was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the mom-to-be. Several of her fans dropped heart emoticons as they loved the actress’ bold photoshoot.

Recently, Bipasha and hubby Karan Singh Grover hosted a baby shower in Mumbai for their close family and friends. The actress wore a peach gown, while Karan wore a blue suit.

Meanwhile, Bipasha announced her pregnancy in August this year. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," read her announcement note.

