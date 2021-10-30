Bipasha Basu Certainly Gives Retro Vibes in This Halloween Themed Dress

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover has always made heads turn with her fashion choices. And this Halloween, she has taken fashion goals to a completely another level. While Squid Games is the most searched Halloween costume, it is certainly a cliché already even before Halloween, which is on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

It is safe to say that Bipasha’s latest viral pictures are not a trick, but just sheer treat. The actress has given her own sultry twist to a sequin mini dress and accessorized it with a disco headband. She surely gives you the retro vibe this Halloween. The blue and silver sequin mini dress along with the bling disco headband surely makes you want to vibe to the beats already.

Bipasha took to Instagram to share a few pictures in the dress she wore for a party in Mumbai that she attended with her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The couple are back in the city after a beautiful vacation in Maldives. The couple attended actor Vivan Bhathena’s birthday bash where Bipasha dressed up for the Halloween theme.

Bipasha’s blue-and-silver sequin mini dress was a complete retro fit with a double tiered bottom and sleeves that also ended in three-quarters. The dress had a V-neckline, and ended just above her knees. Besides the disco headband, she also accessorized her avatar with a bunch of finger rings, a bracelet, a pair of earrings, and an elegant royal blue handbag.

She decided to leave her curly tresses open till her shoulders and had a mid-parted hairstyle. She finished her look with a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Posting some adorable candids, Bipasha captioned the pictures, “Disco (sic)" and added a dancing girl emoji at the end.

The dress that Bipasha chose was designed by Rocky Star, who is known for his haute couture, bridal, luxury pret and accessories for both women and men. A man on a mission, Rocky Star aims to bring back old world charms to life with a new-age magic through their dramatic silhouettes.

