Bipasha Basu Flaunts Baby Bump As She Embraces Her Body in Latest Post; Watch

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first baby with husband Karan Singh Grover. The mother-to-be on Sunday shared a video of herself flaunting her baby bump in a new video on Instagram. The actress looked stunning in a green outfit and was wearing no makeup.

As soon as she posted the video on Instagram, Bipasha Basu’s fans and close friends showered her post with immense love. Former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh wrote: “Baby coming! Jai Mata Di!" Model Diandra Soares commented, “Cannot get over it, Bipsy."

Advertisement

TOP ON SHOWSHA

A few days back, Karan Singh Grover penned a heartfelt note to Bipasha Basu. Karan revealed how he felt when he got to know that “we were pregnant". “It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar…not familiar like I’ve done this before but more like I’ve felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven’t brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy," he wrote.

Advertisement

On August 16, Bipasha Basu announced the big news to her fans through an Instagram post. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote and thanked all her fans and well-wishers for unconditional love and prayers.

For those unaware, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy surfaced online in 2018, however, back then, Bipasha refuted all those reports through a tweet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here