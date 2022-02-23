Bipasha Basu Hosts Surprise Birthday Bash for Husband Karan Singh Grover; Actor’s Reaction Is Priceless

Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor has been married to Bollywood’s Bong beauty Bipasha Basu for almost six years now. The much-in-love-couple couple often treats their fans to romantic pictures from their special days and vacations. And on the occasion of Karan’s birthday, Bipasha made her beloved husband’s day more special by hosting a surprise birthday bash.

The ‘Raaz’ actress took to Instagram to share some glimpses from the party. In the video, we can see Bipasha’s close friends and family members as they gathered together for Karan Singh Grover’s birthday celebration. On seeing the surprise party, the actor gave a priceless reaction by hiding his face in his palms.

Advertisement

Arti Singh, Rajiv Adatia, Vivian Bhatena, his wife Nikhila Palat, and many others were attendees in the grand bash. The actress even got two cakes for the birthday boy. As the video continues, Karan’s friends are seen singing the happy birthday song, they even called him ‘monkey’, which is the nickname given by Bipasha to Karan.

Bipasha captioned one of the videos, “The joy of seeing loving faces and the power of hugs = Happiness #happybirthdaymonkeyprince #grateful #Blessed."

Check the video below:

To make the day special for her ‘monkey’, the ‘Dhoom 2’ actress also shared three pictures with Karan Singh Grover on her Instagram account and penned down a sweet note. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial. “In the snaps, Karan and Bipasha are seen twinning in black.

Advertisement

Famous B-town couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are head over heels in love with each other. The actors, who met on the set of the movie Alone and fall for each other, dated for a few years before they married in 2016. While their romance had been the talk of the town, Karan Singh Grover’s previous marriages also came under the limelight.

Before meeting Bipasha, Karan has been married twice. The Dil Mil Gaaye actor was first married to actress Shraddha Nigam from 2008 to 2009. Their marriage lasted only 10 months. After that Karan got hitched to famous TV star Jennifer Winget. They stayed married from 2012 to 2014 and then parted ways.

Advertisement

Talking about Bipasha Basu, the actress has been away from the silver screen for a long time now. She was last seen in a web series Dangerous that was released in 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.