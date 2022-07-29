Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Follow Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Footsteps, Are Expecting Their First Child?

Good news might be on the way for Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The couple seems to be following Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s footsteps. Yes, they would reportedly become parents soon!

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu is pregnant. The couple is expecting their first child, and they would be making the announcement soon. However, the duo has not said anything about this yet and more details are also not available.

Amid the rumours, Bipasha took to her Instagram story for a ‘husband appreciation post’. He shared a shirtless picture of Karan Singh Grover, and wrote ‘100% hottie’ on it.

Rumours of Bipasha Basu’s pregnancy had started doing the rounds since 2018, and everytime the actress refuted it. Once, she had even said, “Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating." It started back in 2018 when she was spotted with a bag which seemed to be hiding her tummy. Refuting the rumours, she had written, “Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation again Guys i am not pregnant .Kinda getting irritating Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it."

Another time, in 2018 itself, she had said, “This is ridiculous; it’s a sad thing for women. I know that having a baby is a wonderful feeling, but there’s a lot more to a woman. Just because you’re married, you don’t have to have a baby."

The rumours had resurfaced in 2020 as well. We wonder what Bipasha and KSG will have to say this time. Bipasha and KSG had met for the first time on the sets of the 2015 film Alone. They had tied the knot on the 30th of April, 2016.

