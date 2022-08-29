Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Having Baby Girl? Actress Reveals They're Already Calling Baby 'She'

One of Bollywood’s hottest couples Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first baby together. The actors announced the pregnancy a few days ago by sharing a few bold pictures from the maternity shoot. Now, in a new interview, Bipasha opened up about her pregnancy journey and added that the couple hopes to have a baby girl.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Bipasha revealed that she and Karan are manifesting a baby girl and already referring to the baby as ‘she.’ She added that she and Karan were always on the same page when it came to having babies.

“Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

She added that Karan has been a hands-on husband since the beginning of her pregnancy. “He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive. He had to look into everything — house, work, my condition, doctor, appointments… all of it. That’s the way a relationship should be," she added.

Since the pregnancy announcement, Bipasha has been flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. She had recently shared a video in which Karan was seen singing to the baby bump.

For those unaware, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy surfaced online in 2018, however, back then, Bipasha refuted all those reports through a tweet.

