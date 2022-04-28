Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover’s Romantic Video Ahead Wedding Anniversary Leaves Fans Awestruck; Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most popular power couples in Bollywood. By posting adorable pictures of them together on social media, the duo has been giving couple goals to their fans. When it comes to enjoying the lockdown together or giving glimpses of their beach vacation, dinner dates and more, Bipasha and Karan’s romantic posts often make their fans get awestruck. As the much-in-love stars are about to ring in their 6th wedding anniversary, Bipasha got a special surprise from her main man which had left her beaming with joy.

In the Raaz actor’s recent Instagram post, Bipasha shared a video made by Karan capturing her special moments from their wedding, beach vacations and more. The video came with a special background song as Karan Singh Grover was heard singing James Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Go for his ladylove. Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “All my Now & Forever. #happy6thofficialmonkeyversary #monkeylove. Ps -can’t believe how my not socially active baby made such a sweet video for me. Please observe the beach shot … he got cropped in it. His singing makes the video soooo special".

Advertisement

Soon after the adorable video was shared on social media, the star’s friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to send wishes.

Sophie Choudry commented, “Awww happy anniversary cuties! To many many more beautiful years and moments together ❤️." At the same time, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to send congratulatory messages to their favourite couple. One of the fans wrote, “Happy anniversaryLots of love❤and best wishes," another social media user commented, “Oh so lovely video Karan’s voice makes the video more romantic Happy Anniversary to both of you."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Bipasha Basu tied the knot with popular actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. On the work front, Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001 and later appeared in movies like Alone, Raaz 3, Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri, Player, Jism among others. TV actor Karan Singh Grover gave us some hit shows to drool upon. His stint in the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye grabbed a lot of attention.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.