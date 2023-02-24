Bipasha Basu Pens Sweetest Birthday Wish for Hubby Karan Singh Grover, Calls Him 'Hottest Papa'

Karan Singh Grover recently celebrated his 41st birthday and to make this ‘most special day’, his wife and actress Bipasha Basu dropped a sweet wish for him on social media. She posted a family picture with their adorable daughter Devi and penned a heartwarming note for Karan. The trio can be seen matching white-coloured outfits.

“Happy Birthday to my everything. This day is the most special day of every year for me. I must have done something right to get your love. Wish the best for you always. Thank you for being the best husband and now the best father," she wrote.

Within no time, fans and followers bombarded the comment section with birthday wishes for Karan. Even their celebrity friends reacted to the adorable post. Aarti Singh and Rajiv Adatia dropped red heart emojis, while Dia Mirza and Shamita Shetty wrote, “Happy Birthday, Karan!”

Advertisement

Check out the post and the wish here-

This day was extremely special for Karan Singh Grover as it marks his first birthday as a father. And the doting wife celebrated this fact by sharing yet another adorable picture, this time of the father-daughter duo. In the click, Devi can be seen wearing a pretty pastel pink frock which has ‘Happy Birthday Daddy’ written on it. Sharing the photo, Bipasha Basu wrote, “First Birthday as Papa. Hottest Papa.”

Take a look at the post below-

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2022 and made a joint announcement. The post revealed the name of their daughter. “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine," she wrote.

Advertisement

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were last seen together in Bhushan Patel’s web series titled Dangerous (2019) and before that, they had worked in Alone (2015). Karan Singh Grover will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter. The movie will also star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is slated for release in January 2024.

Read all the Latest Movies News here