Bipasha Basu Shares Glimpse of Her Maternity Photo Shoot With Karan Singh Grover; Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are beaming with joy, as the family of two will turn three soon. The lovebirds announced the big news to the world just a few days back with a heartfelt post. While we wait for updates from their journey, the mom-to-be shared some glimpses from her recent pregnancy shoot and they are absolutely dreamy. The short clip featured Bipasha and Karan twinning in white and embracing each other.

The first photo had Karan cradling Bipasha’s baby bump, while in the second he was seen kissing it. In the third, the parents-to-be looked at each other with sheer love. Bipasha added a couple of hashtags to complete her post which included ‘monkey love’, ‘parents to be’, ‘love yourself’, ‘love your body’, ‘blessed’, and ‘grateful’.

Advertisement

As expected, fans and friends from the industry rushed to the comment section and poured in love for the couple. One of them wrote, “Congratulations. Happy motherhood," another one penned, “Great love be happy both of you". A third one also showered love and wrote, “Sending love and well wishes your way". Bipasha and Karan’s close friend Sussanne Khan also commented on the post. “Big big love and Congratulations to you both darling," she posted.

On August 16, Bipasha Basu announced the big news to her fans through an Instagram post. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote and thanked all her fans and well-wishers for unconditional love and prayers.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy surfaced online in 2018, however, back then, Bipasha refuted all those reports through a tweet.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here