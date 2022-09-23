Home » News » Movies » Bipasha Basu Shines In Pink As She Poses With Hubby Karan Singh Grover At Her Baby Shower; Pics

Bipasha Basu Shines In Pink As She Poses With Hubby Karan Singh Grover At Her Baby Shower; Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: September 23, 2022, 20:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are ready to embrace parenthood soon. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are ready to embrace parenthood soon. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

This was the second baby shower ceremony for Bipasha Basu. A few days ago, her mother also organised an intimate baby shower.

Advertisement

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. On Friday, the couple was snapped as they arrived for Bipasha’s baby shower which was reportedly organised by her friends. For the special occasion, the Raaz actress wore a simple pink gown and looked absolutely pretty. She opted for minimal make-up and added earrings to accessorise her look. On the other hand, Karan sported a dark blue suit and looked charming as always.

Reportedly, it was an intimate baby shower ceremony with only 20 guests in presence. While not much about the guests’ list is known, television actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Aarti Singh was snapped at she arrived for the baby shower.

Advertisement

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bipasha Basu’s friends organised a baby shower ceremony for the actress on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RELATED NEWS

Reportedly, it was an intimate baby shower ceremony with only 20 guests in attendance. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for the baby shower ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bipasha wore a simple pink gown and looked absolutely pretty. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover also sported a blue suit. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also had a cake cutting ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bipasha Basu had announced her pregnancy in August this year. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13 fame actress Aarti Singh snapped as she arrived for Bipasha Basu’s baby shower ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

This was the second baby shower ceremony for Bipasha. A few days ago, her mother also organised an intimate baby shower ceremony for which the actress wore a pink silk saree and matching bangles. Bipasha also dropped a video of the ceremony on social media in which her mother Mamata Basu and mother-in-law Deepa Singh were seen performing her aarti.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they are expecting their first child on August 17 this year. Back then, the couple shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee (sic)," the caption read.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: September 23, 2022, 19:42 IST
last updated: September 23, 2022, 20:17 IST