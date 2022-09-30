Bipasha Basu to Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood Divas Who Aced Maternity Photoshoots

Maternity photoshoots in Bollywood have become a rage among the celebs. Currently, actress and mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has taken the maternity style game a notch higher with her remarkable outfits. Paps can’t seem to get enough of her on-fleek attire. However, do you know that maternity shoots were first introduced by Hollywood? Yes, you read that right.

Hollywood A-list actresses and stars like Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, and Blake Lively were the ones who aced the maternity photoshoots. Their stunning baby bump pictures wreaked havoc on social media, making maternity shoots a trendsetter, spreading across borders to Bollywood as well.

As Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to master the stylish-mom look, let’s take a look at some of B-town’s excellent maternity shoots.

Bipasha Basu

Actress Bipasha Basu is expecting her very first child with actor Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha’s maternity photos exude serenity.

Sonam Kapoor

The fashion icon of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor always touches a dash of quirkiness in every outfit she wears. Her maternity photoshoots took the Internet by storm. The one where she posted a monochrome picture with her husband Anand Ahuja was stunning.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Our very own Bebo also mastered the art of maternity looks when she was pregnant with Taimur. Sending out fashion goals the actress turned heads with both her sporty and traditional maternity wear.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma also proved that her maternity style game was spot on. The actress with her subtle clothing of an oversized T-shirt and black flared trousers was a breath of fresh air. She even appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Lisa Haydon

Actress Lisa Haydon, who made sure that everyone fell into a trance with her groovy number Manali Trance also joined the maternity shoot trend when she was expecting her son Jack. She was featured on the cover of Elle Magazine. When most women are afraid of showing their bodies during pregnancy, Lisa, clad in her bikini, flaunted her baby bump, inspiring everyone to be confident.

