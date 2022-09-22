Bipasha Basu To Have Another Baby Shower On Friday With Only 20 Guests? Here's What We Know

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. If recent reports are to be believed, the actress’ friends have decided to hold an intimate baby shower for her tomorrow i.e on Friday, September 23. Reportedly, the invites for the ceremony have been sent and guests have been asked to take all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the baby shower invite mentions venue details and a tagline that read, “A Lil monkey is on the way". While the female guests have been asked to wear pink and peach coloured outfits, the dress code for male guests is lavender and blue. Another report by IndiaToday.in claims that only 20 guests have been invited for Bipasha’s baby shower.

A few days ago, Bipasha Basu’s mother also organised an intimate baby shower ceremony for the actress. For the occasion, Bipasha wore a pink silk saree and matching bangles. She also dropped a video of the ceremony on social media in which her mother Mamata Basu and mother-in-law Deepa Singh were seen performing her aarti. “Aamaar Shaadh. Thank you, Ma," she wrote in the caption.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they are expecting their first child on August 17 this year. Back then, the couple shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee (sic)," the caption read.

“Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby," the Raaz actress added in the caption.

